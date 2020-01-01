 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Energy and Recovery Drink Powder - 10mg CBD serving

Energy and Recovery Drink Powder - 10mg CBD serving

by Sacred Wellness

Write a review
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Energy and Recovery Drink Powder - 10mg CBD serving

$72.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Water-soluble CBD drink powder formulated for pre and post-workouts. Can be added directly to your water bottle. Enjoy zero-calorie, delicious tropical flavor, with a boost of caffeine and a powerful blend of amino acids and vitamins. This drink boosts energy, provides hydration, and assists with post workout recovery. Water soluble Broad Spectrum CBD. Tropical Flavor. Contains Caffeine. Enhanced with: Amino Acids, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins. Sugar Free, Zero Calorie. No Aspartame. Available in 1oz, 2oz and 5oz containers

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.