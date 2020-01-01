Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$72.00MSRP
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Water-soluble CBD drink powder formulated for pre and post-workouts. Can be added directly to your water bottle. Enjoy zero-calorie, delicious tropical flavor, with a boost of caffeine and a powerful blend of amino acids and vitamins. This drink boosts energy, provides hydration, and assists with post workout recovery. Water soluble Broad Spectrum CBD. Tropical Flavor. Contains Caffeine. Enhanced with: Amino Acids, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins. Sugar Free, Zero Calorie. No Aspartame. Available in 1oz, 2oz and 5oz containers
Be the first to review this product.