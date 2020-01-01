 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD edibles
  Gumdrops - 10mg CBD per Gumdrop

Gumdrops - 10mg CBD per Gumdrop

by Sacred Wellness

Gumdrops - 10mg CBD per Gumdrop

About this product

Our delicious Gumdrops are made with Broad Spectrum CBD, real fruit flavors and all-natural color. Great for people On-The-Go. Always count on a consistent texture and flavor. THC Non-detectable. Broad Spectrum CBD made from 100% USA Organically Grown Hemp. Supercritical co2 and ethanol extraction. High in minor cannabinoids and terpenes. No artificial color, flavor or sweetener. No gluten. Multi Flavored pack: Lemon, Grape and Orange. Lab Tested Available in 10-Pack and 20-Pack

About this brand

Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.