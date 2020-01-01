About this product

The herbs in this blend have been known to renew and protect the skin. Pau D’arco grows in South America, its uses date back to the Incas and has been widely used by many cultures. Chaparral is a desert shrub that grows abundantly in southern parts of the United States. This powerful plant is a premier first aid plant and has a significant relationship with the skin. This Coco Butter based salve has a dynamic blend of Full Spectrum CBD, Pau D’arco, Chaparral, Oregon Grape Root, Red Clover, Frankincense and Myrrh. Unique Topical truly in a class of its own. Full Spectrum Supercritical co2 extract. Botanically infused cold-pressed oils. Organic and Fair Trade ingredients. Lab Tested. Also available in 200MG CBD/1oz