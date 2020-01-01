 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Heal and Renew Salve - 400MG CBD/ 2oz

Heal and Renew Salve - 400MG CBD/ 2oz

by Sacred Wellness

Write a review
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body Heal and Renew Salve - 400MG CBD/ 2oz
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body Heal and Renew Salve - 400MG CBD/ 2oz

$34.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The herbs in this blend have been known to renew and protect the skin. Pau D’arco grows in South America, its uses date back to the Incas and has been widely used by many cultures. Chaparral is a desert shrub that grows abundantly in southern parts of the United States. This powerful plant is a premier first aid plant and has a significant relationship with the skin. This Coco Butter based salve has a dynamic blend of Full Spectrum CBD, Pau D’arco, Chaparral, Oregon Grape Root, Red Clover, Frankincense and Myrrh. Unique Topical truly in a class of its own. Full Spectrum Supercritical co2 extract. Botanically infused cold-pressed oils. Organic and Fair Trade ingredients. Lab Tested. Also available in 200MG CBD/1oz

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.