Our CBD Hemp Animal Pellets are pressed from Folium Biosciences’ Hemp Meal and have no detectable THC. These Hemp Pellets contain 20% plant protein, 30% insoluble fiber, and 50% total complex carbohydrates. Veterinarians have found that horses are very efficient at absorbing phytocannabinoid and can benefit from as little as 25 mg CBD per dose. • THC Free. • Broad Spectrum CBD made from 100% USA Organically Grown Hemp. • For any kind of animal that will eat a pellet form of food. • Pellets may be administered directly into the mouth, or mixed with food. • Lab Tested.