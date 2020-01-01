 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hemp Animal Pellets - 1500 mg CBD per Bag

by Sacred Wellness

$70.00MSRP

Our CBD Hemp Animal Pellets are pressed from Folium Biosciences’ Hemp Meal and have no detectable THC. These Hemp Pellets contain 20% plant protein, 30% insoluble fiber, and 50% total complex carbohydrates. Veterinarians have found that horses are very efficient at absorbing phytocannabinoid and can benefit from as little as 25 mg CBD per dose. • THC Free. • Broad Spectrum CBD made from 100% USA Organically Grown Hemp. • For any kind of animal that will eat a pellet form of food. • Pellets may be administered directly into the mouth, or mixed with food. • Lab Tested.

Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.