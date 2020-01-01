 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Lavender Mint Broad Spectrum Tincture - Silver 500MG

Lavender Mint Broad Spectrum Tincture - Silver 500MG

by Sacred Wellness

Write a review
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Lavender Mint Broad Spectrum Tincture - Silver 500MG

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pure and simple, our Broad Spectrum tinctures are made with nothing but Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, CBD and Organic Essential Oils for Flavor. Our Silver tincture contains 500 mg CBD. THC Non-detectable. Broad Spectrum CBD made from 100% USA Organically Grown Hemp. Supercritical co2 and ethanol extraction. High in minor cannabinoids and terpenes. Lab tested. 3 Delicious Flavors: Lavender Mint, Orange Coriander or Natural. The extraction and purification process of our Broad-Spectrum CBD oil preserves terpenes and minor cannabinoids while removing virtually all THC. This allows you the freedom to include these tinctures in your everyday health routine with no worries about a psychoactive effect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.