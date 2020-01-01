 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Natural Full Spectrum Tincture - 1500MG

Natural Full Spectrum Tincture - 1500MG

by Sacred Wellness

Write a review
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Natural Full Spectrum Tincture - 1500MG
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Natural Full Spectrum Tincture - 1500MG

$135.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our 1500mg Full Spectrum tincture is made with the finest quality Full Spectrum CBD Extract and Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil. Pure and Simple. The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts. Full Spectrum CBD tinctures have a wide range of natural cannabinoids and terpenes. This whole plant extract has a synergistic effect where CBD and other minor cannabinoids work in tandem with trace amounts of THC. All of these components work together for a stronger result, maximizing the effects of CBD. This is known as The Entourage Effect. Less than 0.3% THC. Full Spectrum Supercritical co2 extract. Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil. Available in Natural and Orange. Lab tested.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.