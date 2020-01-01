About this product

Our 1500mg Full Spectrum tincture is made with the finest quality Full Spectrum CBD Extract and Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil. Pure and Simple. The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts. Full Spectrum CBD tinctures have a wide range of natural cannabinoids and terpenes. This whole plant extract has a synergistic effect where CBD and other minor cannabinoids work in tandem with trace amounts of THC. All of these components work together for a stronger result, maximizing the effects of CBD. This is known as The Entourage Effect. Less than 0.3% THC. Full Spectrum Supercritical co2 extract. Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil. Available in Natural and Orange. Lab tested.