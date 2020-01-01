About this product

Pure and simple, our Broad Spectrum tinctures are made with nothing but Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, CBD and Organic Essential Oils for Flavor. Our Gold tincture contains 750 mg CBD. THC Non-detectable. Broad Spectrum CBD made from 100% USA Organically Grown Hemp. Supercritical co2 and ethanol extraction. High in minor cannabinoids and terpenes. Lab tested. 3 Delicious Flavors: Lavender Mint, Orange Coriander or Natural. The extraction and purification process of our Broad-Spectrum CBD oil preserves terpenes and minor cannabinoids while removing virtually all THC. This allows you the freedom to include these tinctures in your everyday health routine with no worries about a psychoactive effect.