  5. Osha Honey - 125mg CBD/ 2oz

Osha Honey - 125mg CBD/ 2oz

by Sacred Wellness

$18.00MSRP

About this product

Osha (Ligusticum porteri) is native to the Rocky Mountains and is a coveted traditional remedy. In the areas where it grows, there is a long history of use, and it is said to support the lungs during an upper respiratory infection. Ethically and responsibly harvested. We have infused fresh Osha root into raw New Mexican Honey and added 125mg CBD per 2oz of honey. The result is a uniquely flavored medicinal honey that can be used to soothe a sore throat or cough. Take by the spoonful or add to a cup of hot water.

About this brand

Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.