 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Re-leaf CBD Salve Stick - 400mg CBD/ 1/2oz

Re-leaf CBD Salve Stick - 400mg CBD/ 1/2oz

by Sacred Wellness

Write a review
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body Re-leaf CBD Salve Stick - 400mg CBD/ 1/2oz
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body Re-leaf CBD Salve Stick - 400mg CBD/ 1/2oz

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This is our strongest CBD topical. Formulated for on-the-go application, this push-up container is easy to use. High in Arnica, which is known for locally increasing circulation, and Full Spectrum CBD extract. Menthol crystals and Sweet Birch create a cool, deeply penetrating balm.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.