Chocolate and CBD are a match made in heaven! Amazingly similar to hemp, chocolate contains phytocannabinoids that bind with the receptors in the human endocannabinoid system. It is widely believed that chocolate can enhance the effects of CBD. Choose from 3 Amazing Types of Chocolate: Dark Truffle Chocolate: Creamy and fudge-like, our Dark Truffle Chocolate is made from high quality shade grown cacao beans. It tastes like a dark chocolate truffle but with no cream or butter. Belgian Milk Chocolate: Made with pure cocoa and rich cocoa butter, this milk chocolate bar offers a caramel-like sweetness with an organic cocoa that is slightly floral. Ruby Chocolate Bar: Also known as pink chocolate. Made from ruby cacao beans, a gift from the rainforest, our Ruby Chocolate Bar offers a brand new taste and color. Made without any added colors or flavorings, the ruby bean is naturally rosey and simply delectable. THC Non-detectable. Broad Spectrum CBD made from 100% USA Organically Grown Hemp. Supercritical co2 and ethanol extraction. High in minor cannabinoids and terpenes. Lab tested: Truffle, Milk, Ruby Also available in a 3-pack!