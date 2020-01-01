 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Sacred Face Cream - 100mg per 2oz

Sacred Face Cream - 100mg per 2oz

by Sacred Wellness

Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body Sacred Face Cream - 100mg per 2oz

$28.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

100% Clean and Pure this cream glides on like silk, and is readily absorbed leaving your skin feeling nurtured and supple. Our Sacred Face Cream will envelop your skin with deep moisture for soft, smooth, healthy skin. Good for all skin types. Top-of-the-line proprietary blend of Organic Botanical Hydrosols, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, Organic Golden Jojoba Oil, and Organic Hemp Seed Oil. Phytonutrients and Antioxidants to protect and rejuvenate your skin. Organic and Ecocert Ingredients. No harmful chemicals. Lab Tested. Also available in 200MG per 4oz

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.