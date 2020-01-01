About this product

100% Clean and Pure this cream glides on like silk, and is readily absorbed leaving your skin feeling nurtured and supple. Our Sacred Face Cream will envelop your skin with deep moisture for soft, smooth, healthy skin. Good for all skin types. Top-of-the-line proprietary blend of Organic Botanical Hydrosols, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, Organic Golden Jojoba Oil, and Organic Hemp Seed Oil. Phytonutrients and Antioxidants to protect and rejuvenate your skin. Organic and Ecocert Ingredients. No harmful chemicals. Lab Tested. Also available in 200MG per 4oz