  5. Water-Soluble Softgel with Melatonin - 25 mg CBD and 1mg Melatonin per Softgel

Water-Soluble Softgel with Melatonin - 25 mg CBD and 1mg Melatonin per Softgel

by Sacred Wellness

Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Water-Soluble Softgel with Melatonin - 25 mg CBD and 1mg Melatonin per Softgel

About this product

These softgels are made with water-soluble nanoparticle CBD and Melatonin which have a much higher absorption rate than when delivered in oil form. Designed with your sleep in mind. THC Non-detectable Broad Spectrum CBD made from 100% USA Organically Grown Hemp. Supercritical co2 and ethanol extraction High in minor cannabinoids and terpenes. Lab tested.

About this brand

Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.