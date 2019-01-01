About this product

From Our PureCore™ Collection, the adjustable volt batteries are designed to be long-living and easy to use. With the added feature of being able to control your battery voltage, you can control your vaping experience. The lower voltage range gives you the ability to taste your products better, while the higher voltage gives a bigger bang for your buck! The button also comes with a built-in LED light that indicates the power level and volt setting. Details: 510 Thread Vape Pen Battery Voltage: White 4.0v, Blue 3.6v, Red 3.2v 5 Clicks to Power ON/OFF 3 Clicks to Change Voltage Includes: Vape Pen Battery USB Charger