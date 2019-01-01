 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Safer CBD

$18.25MSRP

About this product

From Our PureCore™ Collection, the adjustable volt batteries are designed to be long-living and easy to use. With the added feature of being able to control your battery voltage, you can control your vaping experience. The lower voltage range gives you the ability to taste your products better, while the higher voltage gives a bigger bang for your buck! The button also comes with a built-in LED light that indicates the power level and volt setting. Details: 510 Thread Vape Pen Battery Voltage: White 4.0v, Blue 3.6v, Red 3.2v 5 Clicks to Power ON/OFF 3 Clicks to Change Voltage Includes: Vape Pen Battery USB Charger

About this brand

Safer CBD Logo
We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!