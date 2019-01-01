About this product

From Our PureCore™ Collection, the regular no-button batteries are designed to be long-living and easy to use. No button, no messing with voltages, just plug and play! The clean design and no worries use system is perfect for any beginner or experienced consumer, leaving any doubt about how to use it out of the picture. Details: 510 Thread Vape Pen Battery Voltage: 4.0v Includes: Vape Pen Battery USB Charger