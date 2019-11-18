JakeB8
on November 18th, 2019
Great quality product. I LOVE THIS BRAND!
Our CBD Topical Active Salve is excellent for the skin and the muscles beneath it. This topical salve glides onto your skin effortlessly and leaves a soothing calm once it soaks in. Salve contains natural phytocannabinoid rich oil infused with essential oils such as lavender, and eucalyptus. Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Beeswax Essential Oils of: Lavender, Eucalyptus Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: As a topical salve, take a small amount and rub in completely over problem areas. Repeat as many times as needed. MORE INFORMATION: A very effective salve infused with the highest quality broad spectrum hemp extract and ingredients. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life. To prevent possible contamination, avoid contact with other liquids or containers.
