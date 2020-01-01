SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Our CBD disposable vape pen allows you to enjoy our high-quality, organically farmed hemp oil in a spectacularly refreshing and truly convenient way. Each CBD fresh lemon vape pen is completely disposable and draw-activated, meaning there are no buttons to push to operate the device. Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Terpenes, and Natural Flavoring Micro USB Charger Included non-GMO Vitamin E Acetate Free Heavy Metal Free Organically Grown Hemp non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. SUGGESTED USE: Use it anytime, anywhere for quick relief and micro-dosing. MORE INFORMATION: Avoid exposing disposable pen to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.
