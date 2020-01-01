 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Hand Sanitizer 100mg

CBD Hand Sanitizer 100mg

by Safer CBD

Write a review
Safer CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Hand Sanitizer 100mg

$10.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our CBD hand sanitizer combines high quality organically USA grown hemp with 70% isopropyl alcohol to sterilize hands and keep skin moisturized. Ingredients: Isopropyl Alcohol 99, Purified Water, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Vegetable Glycerin, Fragrance, CBD, and EDTA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Safer CBD Logo
We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet! Free Shipping On All Orders Denver, Colorado Established 2017