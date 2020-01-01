About this product

Our topical roll-on gel is made from extracting CBD rich hemp oil from some of the best US hemp based sources, and infusing it into everyday body relief gel. Our topical gives a icy, cooling sensation while the CBD absorbs in the skin. Ingredients: Purified Water, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Menthol Crystals, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Arnica Oil, Fragrance, Potassium Sorbate, and Optiphen Plus Total CBD: 500mg non-GMO Organically Grown Hemp non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers.