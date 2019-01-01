About this product

With our broad spectrum CBD tincture oils, you’re getting an honest, pure product that is formulated for maximum benefit and one that has a great flavor you’ll enjoy. As America’s #1 brand, you can also trust that you’re getting premium quality. Our products include components that support wellness and balance, including phytocannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes, which can supplement your lifestyle. Enjoy a Safer tincture daily. 100% Natural Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Natural Peppermint Extract Organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Start with 1ml, or a dropper full twice a day. MORE INFORMATION: Avoid exposing container to heat and light. Shake the bottle to make sure the ingredients are mixed well. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life. To prevent contamination, the glass pipette section of the dropper should not touch anything.