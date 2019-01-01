About this product

Your pets can now enjoy the same benefits of a broad spectrum CBD oil that you do. CBD is a naturally occurring molecule that works in the endocannabinoid system of an animal to help support normal health, among other benefits. 100% Natural Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Sunflower Oil, and Flaxseed Oil Organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Start with a full squeeze of the dropper 2 times a day. Mix with anything your pet likes to eat like food, treats and water. MORE INFORMATION: Avoid exposing container to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life. To prevent contamination, the glass pipette section of the dropper should not touch anything.