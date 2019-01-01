 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Safer CBD

Safer CBD Pets Pet Tinctures CBD Pet Tincture Oil Maintain Plus (500mg Broad Spectrum)

About this product

Your pets can now enjoy the same benefits of a broad spectrum CBD oil that you do. CBD is a naturally occurring molecule that works in the endocannabinoid system of an animal to help support normal health, among other benefits. 100% Natural Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Sunflower Oil, and Flaxseed Oil Organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Start with a full squeeze of the dropper 2 times a day. Mix with anything your pet likes to eat like food, treats and water. MORE INFORMATION: Avoid exposing container to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life. To prevent contamination, the glass pipette section of the dropper should not touch anything.

About this brand

We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!