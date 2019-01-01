 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Premium Gummies (50mg Broad Spectrum)

CBD Premium Gummies (50mg Broad Spectrum)

by Safer CBD

Write a review
Safer CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Premium Gummies (50mg Broad Spectrum)
Safer CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Premium Gummies (50mg Broad Spectrum)
Safer CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Premium Gummies (50mg Broad Spectrum)

$10.78MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Gummies offer an easy, tasty way of taking CBD at any time of day. These artisanal gummies are made using broad spectrum extracts from industrial hemp, CBD gummies contain a complex matrix of phytonutrients. Incorporate our Gummies into your health routine and live on the Safer side. Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Water, Coloring, Natural & Organic Flavoring Each Gummy = 10mg Total CBD: 50mg Featured Flavors: Citrus, Red Apple, Black Cherry, and Lemon Lime Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Start with a gummy in the morning and one at night. Avoid exposing gummies to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Safer CBD Logo
We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!