About this product

Our Gummies offer an easy, tasty way of taking CBD at any time of day. These artisanal gummies are made using broad spectrum extracts from industrial hemp, CBD gummies contain a complex matrix of phytonutrients. Incorporate our Gummies into your health routine and live on the Safer side. Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Water, Coloring, Natural & Organic Flavoring Each Gummy = 10mg Total CBD: 50mg Featured Flavors: Citrus, Red Apple, Black Cherry, and Lemon Lime Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Start with a gummy in the morning and one at night. Avoid exposing gummies to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.