CBD Vape Cartridge 500mg

by Safer CBD

$40.40MSRP

About this product

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Terpenes, and Natural Flavoring All cartridges need to be used with a 510 thread battery, we highly recommend purchasing the one we sell which is compatible with our cartridges. non-GMO Vitamin E Free NO Heavy Metals Organically Grown Hemp non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. MORE INFORMATION: Avoid exposing cartridge to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.

About this brand

We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet! Free Shipping On All Orders Denver, Colorado Established 2017