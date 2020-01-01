Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Terpenes, and Natural Flavoring All cartridges need to be used with a 510 thread battery, we highly recommend purchasing the one we sell which is compatible with our cartridges. non-GMO Vitamin E Free NO Heavy Metals Organically Grown Hemp non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. MORE INFORMATION: Avoid exposing cartridge to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.
Be the first to review this product.