Jupiter OG CBD Flower

by Safer CBD

About this strain

Jupiter OG

Jupiter OG

Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.

About this brand

Safer CBD Logo
We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet! Free Shipping On All Orders Denver, Colorado Established 2017