Lifter CBD Flower

by Safer CBD

About this product

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

About this brand

We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet! Free Shipping On All Orders Denver, Colorado Established 2017