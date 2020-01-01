About this product
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
