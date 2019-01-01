 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pre-Heat Adjustable Vape Battery & Charger

by Safer CBD

Pre-Heat Adjustable Vape Battery & Charger

$18.00MSRP

About this product

From Our PureCore™ Collection, the pre-heated batteries are designed to be long-living and easy to use. With the added feature of a pre-heating element, you can ensure that your cartridge is ready go for your vaping experience. The pre-heat function makes it so you don’t have to worry about oil getting stuck anywhere and that your oil will be ready to use whenever you attach the battery. The button also comes with a built-in LED light that indicates the power level and volt setting. Details: 510 Thread Vape Pen Battery Voltage: White 4.0v, Blue 3.6v, Red 3.2v 5 Clicks to Power ON/OFF 3 Clicks to Change Voltage Includes: Vape Pen Battery USB Charger

About this brand

We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!