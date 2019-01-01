About this product

From Our PureCore™ Collection, the pre-heated batteries are designed to be long-living and easy to use. With the added feature of a pre-heating element, you can ensure that your cartridge is ready go for your vaping experience. The pre-heat function makes it so you don’t have to worry about oil getting stuck anywhere and that your oil will be ready to use whenever you attach the battery. The button also comes with a built-in LED light that indicates the power level and volt setting. Details: 510 Thread Vape Pen Battery Voltage: White 4.0v, Blue 3.6v, Red 3.2v 5 Clicks to Power ON/OFF 3 Clicks to Change Voltage Includes: Vape Pen Battery USB Charger