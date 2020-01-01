 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Daily Soothing Moisturizer 300mg 2oz

by SAFI

SAFI Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Daily Soothing Moisturizer 300mg 2oz

$35.00MSRP

Our Daily Soothing Moisturizer soothes the skin thanks to an intensely hydrating formula enriched with pure CBD, avocado oil, aloe vera, and cacao seed butter. This fast-absorbing moisturizer provides total body relief from dry, chapped, peeling, and irritated skin. Usage Instructions: Using the pump, dispense the moisturizer into the palm of the hand. Gently rub the hands together and apply across face, hands and body as needed. Key Ingredients: Pure CBD Isolate: helps soothe skin caused by inflammation Aloe Vera: a natural remedy used to calm and replenish the skin and body Avocado Oil: loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, D and E that help nourish and moisturize the skin Coconut Oil: naturally rich in beneficial lipids in Vitamin E, coconut oil softens and helps improve skin health Cacao Seed Butter: packed with antioxidants, helps to protect the skin while deeply hydrating it

SAFI puts comfort and wellness in your hands, thanks to the power of transparent plant medicine. We offer Natural Alternatives for Pain and Stress Management, with an array of hemp derived CBD products to take care of what’s most important – Yourself. We’ve infused our products with the most concentrated form of CBD available, without unwanted impurities or side effects. Everything we make is designed to help unlock the promise of your natural potential. SAFI. Be Well. Our Difference: PURE: Our products contain the purest form of CBD available on the market with no residual chemical or side effects. 100% THC free, even at trace amounts, allowing you to experience the benefits of wellness without jeopardizing your values, career, or lifestyle. POTENT: Our formulas contain generous amounts of CBD. TRANSPARENT: We separate ourselves from the pack, offering transparent 3rd party tested lab results directly on our packaging with QR codes for easy access to information. CLEAN: SAFI formulas are free of parabens, phthalates, animal byproducts, and unnecessary toxins that inhibit the efficacy of CBD.