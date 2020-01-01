 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Daily Wellness Tincture 3000mg 1oz

by SAFI

Our Daily Wellness Tincture promotes balance, calm, and overall well-being thanks to an extremely refined formula enriched with pure CBD and organic coconut oil. This relaxing tincture helps you feel your best without the psychoactive effects of THC. Helps to reduce discomfort and anxiety Supports clarity, focus, and productivity Reduces the effects of mental, emotional, and physical stress 100% free of THC, synthetic additives, artificial flavors, colorants, solvents, GMO’s, and gluten Usage Instructions: Dispense 1ml of the tincture under your tongue. Hold it there for 30 to 90 seconds before swallowing. Take up to twice a day. Key Ingredients: Pure CBD Isolate: helps with aches, pain, and anxiety Organic Coconut Oil: contains healthy fats and helps improve bodily functions

SAFI puts comfort and wellness in your hands, thanks to the power of transparent plant medicine. We offer Natural Alternatives for Pain and Stress Management, with an array of hemp derived CBD products to take care of what’s most important – Yourself. We’ve infused our products with the most concentrated form of CBD available, without unwanted impurities or side effects. Everything we make is designed to help unlock the promise of your natural potential. SAFI. Be Well. Our Difference: PURE: Our products contain the purest form of CBD available on the market with no residual chemical or side effects. 100% THC free, even at trace amounts, allowing you to experience the benefits of wellness without jeopardizing your values, career, or lifestyle. POTENT: Our formulas contain generous amounts of CBD. TRANSPARENT: We separate ourselves from the pack, offering transparent 3rd party tested lab results directly on our packaging with QR codes for easy access to information. CLEAN: SAFI formulas are free of parabens, phthalates, animal byproducts, and unnecessary toxins that inhibit the efficacy of CBD.