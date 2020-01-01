 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Pain Melting Balm 500mg 0.7oz

Pain Melting Balm 500mg 0.7oz

by SAFI

Write a review
SAFI Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Pain Melting Balm 500mg 0.7oz

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our lightweight pain melting balm with hemp derived pure CBD helps to soothe pain and discomfort while nourishing the skin with a power blend of natural ingredients. Usage Instructions: Gently swirl fingertips onto the balm and apply to affected area. Rub the balm into the skin using small circular motions until completely absorbed. Key Ingredients: Pure CBD Isolate: helps soothe everyday pain and discomfort Eucalyptus oil: a natural anti-septic and often used to soothe tired, aching muscles Camphor: helps improve circulation and flow within the body Lavender: known as a natural stress reliever, lavender helps to relax and balance mood

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SAFI Logo
SAFI puts comfort and wellness in your hands, thanks to the power of transparent plant medicine. We offer Natural Alternatives for Pain and Stress Management, with an array of hemp derived CBD products to take care of what’s most important – Yourself. We’ve infused our products with the most concentrated form of CBD available, without unwanted impurities or side effects. Everything we make is designed to help unlock the promise of your natural potential. SAFI. Be Well. Our Difference: PURE: Our products contain the purest form of CBD available on the market with no residual chemical or side effects. 100% THC free, even at trace amounts, allowing you to experience the benefits of wellness without jeopardizing your values, career, or lifestyle. POTENT: Our formulas contain generous amounts of CBD. TRANSPARENT: We separate ourselves from the pack, offering transparent 3rd party tested lab results directly on our packaging with QR codes for easy access to information. CLEAN: SAFI formulas are free of parabens, phthalates, animal byproducts, and unnecessary toxins that inhibit the efficacy of CBD.