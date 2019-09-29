 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Muscle Creams 1000 mg

by safiCBD

About this product

Full Spectrum CBD Muscle Creams: SafiCBD Full spectrum CBD Muscle Cream is made with all-natural ingredients that are gently whipped together in order to preserve the properties of the creams. Shea Butter, Jojoba, Beeswax, rosemary, lavender, Extracted Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.

Maiseu

I’m a pro athlete for over 20 years now having played hockey, beach volleyball, speed skating, boxing and weightlifting. Having a lifelong passion for sports left me with a few kinks in my armor. I’ve been using the cream before my workouts and it’s been helping with shoulder and elbow issues I’ve had so I can get through my workouts without discomfort or pain. I also use it before and after races, I run 5k races every weekend and it is amazing what this stuff does!

About this brand

Committed to setting higher standards, we take pride in the process and the quality of our products, to bring you the very best nature has to offer.