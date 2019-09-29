SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
on September 29th, 2019
I’m a pro athlete for over 20 years now having played hockey, beach volleyball, speed skating, boxing and weightlifting. Having a lifelong passion for sports left me with a few kinks in my armor. I’ve been using the cream before my workouts and it’s been helping with shoulder and elbow issues I’ve had so I can get through my workouts without discomfort or pain. I also use it before and after races, I run 5k races every weekend and it is amazing what this stuff does!