Maiseu on September 29th, 2019

I’m a pro athlete for over 20 years now having played hockey, beach volleyball, speed skating, boxing and weightlifting. Having a lifelong passion for sports left me with a few kinks in my armor. I’ve been using the cream before my workouts and it’s been helping with shoulder and elbow issues I’ve had so I can get through my workouts without discomfort or pain. I also use it before and after races, I run 5k races every weekend and it is amazing what this stuff does!