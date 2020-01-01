About this product

CBD Oils - Full Spectrum Purified / Distilled with less than .3% THC. 500mg Pure Full Spectrum CBD Oil 500 mg per 0.5 ounce/ 33 mg per dropper in 15 milliliters: SafiCDB 550mg Purified Full Spectrum CBD oil is Colorado sourced hemp extract, with more than 80 cannabinoids and plant compounds. It is ideal for veteran users of CBD products and for those that feel like they need “a little something more”. It is used to support wellness and some individuals find it beneficial in daily use. SafiCBD purified full spectrum hemp CO2 extract is rich in CBD, contains naturally occurring terpenes and different cannabinoids, including CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN among others; including trace amounts of THC (less than .3%). These cannabinoids work together to create the “entourage effect” and, by working with your body, may produce positive effects on overall well-being. More oils strengths available online!