About this product

CBD Oils from Isolate with NO THC. SafiCBD oils from isolate provide the “benefits without the risks”. The SafiCBD isolate line of products does not contain THC, and is virtually tasteless and odorless. This THC Free CBD oil blend contains a pure, strictly CBD isolate to provide users the option of no THC. This non-THC product is a great alternative for individuals who prefer a no THC CBD oil. SafiCBD 100mg CBD oil is ideal for beginners or those that have found it beneficial in daily use. CBD oil is a natural alternative derived from industrial hemp and lab tested for quality. SafiCBD products are pure and natural. Additional ingredients only include coconut oil/medium chain triglycerides (MCT) oil. More strengths available online!