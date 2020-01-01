 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Yummy Gummy Hearts - THC FREE - Broad Spectrum

CBD Yummy Gummy Hearts - THC FREE - Broad Spectrum

by safiCBD

Write a review
safiCBD Edibles Candy CBD Yummy Gummy Hearts - THC FREE - Broad Spectrum
safiCBD Edibles Candy CBD Yummy Gummy Hearts - THC FREE - Broad Spectrum
safiCBD Edibles Candy CBD Yummy Gummy Hearts - THC FREE - Broad Spectrum

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Broad Spectrum CBD Yummy Gummy Hearts - THC FREE and infused with CBD. Available in delicious flavors; strawberry, orange, and lemon. Take just a few for a pickup or make part of your daily dose routine. Perfect as a gift, for the office, or to keep in your bag. Yum!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

safiCBD Logo
Committed to setting higher standards, we take pride in the process and the quality of our products, to bring you the very best nature has to offer.