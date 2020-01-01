About this product

350mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil 350 mg per 1 ounce/ 23 mg per dropper in 15 milliliters: SafiCBD 350mg CBD oil is an ideal ‘medium strength’ product for beginners and veteran users alike or those that have found it beneficial in daily use. Used for overall supplemental support of overall health. SafiCBD full spectrum extracts contain naturally occurring terpenes and different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBD, CBD and CBG among others. SafiCBD full spectrum products contain less than .3% THC.