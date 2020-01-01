 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum-Raw CBD Oil 550mg

by safiCBD

$65.99MSRP

About this product

550mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil 550 mg per 1 ounce/ 36 mg per 15 milliliters: SafiCBD 550mg CBD oil is ideal for veteran users and for those that feel like they just need “a little something more”. It can provide fast relief and some individuals find it beneficial in daily use. SafiCBD full spectrum extracts contain naturally occurring terpenes and different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBD, CBD and CBG among others. SafiCBD full spectrum products contain less than .3% THC.

About this brand

safiCBD Logo
Committed to setting higher standards, we take pride in the process and the quality of our products, to bring you the very best nature has to offer.