About this product

550mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil 550 mg per 1 ounce/ 36 mg per 15 milliliters: SafiCBD 550mg CBD oil is ideal for veteran users and for those that feel like they just need “a little something more”. It can provide fast relief and some individuals find it beneficial in daily use. SafiCBD full spectrum extracts contain naturally occurring terpenes and different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBD, CBD and CBG among others. SafiCBD full spectrum products contain less than .3% THC.