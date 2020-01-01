 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Full Spectrum – Naturally Purified CBD Oil 1000mg

Full Spectrum – Naturally Purified CBD Oil 1000mg

by safiCBD

Write a review
safiCBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Full Spectrum – Naturally Purified CBD Oil 1000mg
safiCBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Full Spectrum – Naturally Purified CBD Oil 1000mg

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1000 mg per 1 ounce/ 33mg per dropper in 30 milliliters: SafiCBD 1000mg Purified Full Spectrum CBD oil is Colorado Sourced hemp extract, with more than 80 cannabinoids and plant compounds. It is ideal for veteran users of CBD products and individuals looking for more potent, quicker relief. It is used to support wellness and some individuals find it beneficial in daily use. SafiCBD purified full spectrum hemp CO2 extract is rich in CBD, contain naturally occurring terpenes and different cannabinoids, including CBD, CBC, CBG, and CBN among others; including trace amounts of THC (less than .3%). These cannabinoids work together to create the “entourage effect” and, by working with your body, may produce positive effects on overall well-being.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

safiCBD Logo
Committed to setting higher standards, we take pride in the process and the quality of our products, to bring you the very best nature has to offer.