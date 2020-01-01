Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
2500mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil 2500 mg per 1 ounce/ 83mg per dropper in 30 milliliters: SafiCBD 1000mg CBD oil is ideal for veteran users and individuals looking for longer lasting quicker relief. In particular, this product comes in a larger 30mL size and boasts a hardy strength. SafiCBD full spectrum extracts contain naturally occurring terpenes and different phyto-cannabinoids, including CBD, CBD and CBG among others. SafiCBD full spectrum products contain less than .3% THC.
