  Luminary Beacon

Luminary Beacon

by Sage Analytics

4.01
Sage Analytics Services Analytics & Testing Luminary Beacon

About this product

The Luminary™ Beacon a potency measurement system that enhances the current state of potency profiling of Total THC, THCA, Total CBD, CBDA & CBD content. The Luminary™ Beacon provides rapid, accurate measurements, field portability, convenience and affordability to the entire cannabis eco-system. This desktop device will make the inconveniences of potency testing a thing of the past by delivering accurate, spectroscopy-based measurement for real-time, on-site use.

1 customer review

4.01

tmhr

We are looking at this product to test our home grown product and the created products like cannabutter, cannatea and edibles. Has anyone tried their products? - if so would you recommend them?

About this brand

Sage Analytics, founded in 2014, was born out of the belief that everyone should have access to affordable, accurate, real-time potency measurement. Our scientists work with 20 of the top 25 global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, providing real-time solutions to solve a myriad of analytical challenges. We’ve taken this technology and created devices specifically for the cannabis industry, providing the same value and quality that we have been supplying to other industries for over 17 years, via our sister company Prozess Technologie. The mission at Sage Analytics is to bring a higher level of testing accuracy and affordability to the cannabis industry, increase public awareness about the availability of instant marijuana testing, and improve consumer confidence in the potency measurements of the products they purchase.