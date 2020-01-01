 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Saints All Flower CBD Prerolls 5 Pack

Saints All Flower CBD Prerolls 5 Pack

by Saints Joints

Write a review
Saints Joints Cannabis Pre-rolls Saints All Flower CBD Prerolls 5 Pack

$36.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Saints is dedicated to making the highest quality hemp products by using only natural ingredients and practices. Please accept our offer of first-rate, fine blend hemp flower rich in CBD and floral terpenes. Grown and handcrafted in the USA. All Saints CBD flower products contain less than 0.3% THC, in accordance with The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Saints Joints Logo
Saints Joints was founded in the Georgetown/Seattle area by members of the Seattle Medical Cannabis community. Saints are dedicated to making the highest quality cannabis products using only natural ingredients and practices. We love our community and believe in giving back. Saints supports the arts by sponsoring concerts.