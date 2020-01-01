24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Saints is dedicated to making the highest quality hemp products by using only natural ingredients and practices. Please accept our offer of first-rate, fine blend hemp flower rich in CBD and floral terpenes. Grown and handcrafted in the USA. All Saints CBD flower products contain less than 0.3% THC, in accordance with The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.
Be the first to review this product.