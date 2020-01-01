Bred by The Farm Genetics, Humdinger OG is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Chuckles OG with Sour Bubble. With full-body effects, this OG is noted for its ability to help you relax without immediately putting you to sleep. The flavors come in as lime, but then turn into a rich coffee-like flavor that lingers after each exhale. You can expect buds to be bright neon green with peach-colored hairs and blanketed in trichomes.