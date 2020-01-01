 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Humdinger

by San Juan Strains

Humdinger

About this product

About this strain

Humdinger OG

Humdinger OG

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Humdinger OG is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Chuckles OG with Sour Bubble. With full-body effects, this OG is noted for its ability to help you relax without immediately putting you to sleep. The flavors come in as lime, but then turn into a rich coffee-like flavor that lingers after each exhale. You can expect buds to be bright neon green with peach-colored hairs and blanketed in trichomes.

About this brand

Soil and sun grown cannabis, located in Pagosa Springs, CO.