 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mixed Strain Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Mixed Strain Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by San Juan Strains

Write a review
San Juan Strains Cannabis Pre-rolls Mixed Strain Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

San Juan Strains Logo
Soil and sun grown cannabis, located in Pagosa Springs, CO.