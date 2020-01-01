 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sour OG Popcorn

Sour OG Popcorn

by San Juan Strains

San Juan Strains Cannabis Flower Sour OG Popcorn

About this product

A 50/50 hybrid. A cross of Sour Diesel and OG Kush Soil grown cannabis by San Juan Strains! Oh my… what a great high. Smells like Teen Spirit! The sour makes the face tingle with happy as the OG helps with feeling good. A must have in the Dank Bank.

About this strain

Sour OG

Sour OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is a real favorite among those who love a balanced buzz. As a cross of two of the most popular and widely available strains in the world (Sour Diesel and OG Kush), Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

About this brand

San Juan Strains Logo
Soil and sun grown cannabis, located in Pagosa Springs, CO.