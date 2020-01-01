Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This CBD dominant strain is currently testing 9.3% CBD & 6.5% THC A cross between Cannatonic & Afghan Skunk, this strain will induce little to no psychoactive effects. Perfect for treating seizures, pain, autism, inflammation and anxiety disorders. Soil grown cannabis from San Juan Strains! CBD and THC balance makes Z-7 the “Equalizer” bud. Relieves tension, pain, and negativity. Opens the senses and relaxes muscles. Perfect after dinner puffin snack. Prepare for dessert and a restful night.
Be the first to review this product.