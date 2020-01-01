 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by San Juan Strains

This CBD dominant strain is currently testing 9.3% CBD & 6.5% THC A cross between Cannatonic & Afghan Skunk, this strain will induce little to no psychoactive effects. Perfect for treating seizures, pain, autism, inflammation and anxiety disorders. Soil grown cannabis from San Juan Strains! CBD and THC balance makes Z-7 the “Equalizer” bud. Relieves tension, pain, and negativity. Opens the senses and relaxes muscles. Perfect after dinner puffin snack. Prepare for dessert and a restful night.

Soil and sun grown cannabis, located in Pagosa Springs, CO.