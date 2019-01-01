 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Sana Hemp Melting Tablet

Sana Hemp Melting Tablet

by Sana Hemp Water Soluble CBD products from nature

Sana Hemp grows, harvest and produces the only genuine raw hemp that is commercially available. Our hemp contains the full spectrum of essential nutrients and the additional benefit of high quantities of Cannabidiol acid (CBDa), as found in the Agricultural hemp plants. The agricultural plants do not contain THC and are not part of the controlled substance act.

Sana Hemp grows, harvest and produces the only genuine raw hemp that is commercially available. Sana hemp contains the full spectrum of essential nutrients and the additional benefit of high quantities of Cannabidiol acid (CBDa), as found in the Agricultural hemp plants. The agricultural plants do not contain THC and are not part of the controlled substance act. Sana Hemp is your first choice for the most advanced Cannabidiolic acid products. Sana Hemp is not an Extract but a product from nature. The Sana Hemp Capsules release in the intestines The Sana Hemp Tablets release in the lower stomach The Sana Hemp Melting tablets release in the mouth and upper stomach The Sana Hemp Tincture releases immediately into the blood stream