 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blissful Wizard

Blissful Wizard

by Sanctuary Medicinals

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Sanctuary Medicinals Cannabis Flower Blissful Wizard

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Packaged Flower- Blissful Wizard

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

Second time I’ve tried Blissful Wizard, & both times it was amazing! Great Indica-dominant Cookie strain with sweet/spicy taste, & calm euphoric effects! Awesome bud for treating depression, pain, anxiety, stress or just for fun! Must try!

About this brand

Sanctuary Medicinals Logo