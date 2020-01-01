 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Blue Cheese Sauce 0.5g
Indica

Blue Cheese Sauce 0.5g

by Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals Concentrates Solvent Blue Cheese Sauce 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blue Cheese Sauce 0.5g by Sanctuary Medicinals

About this strain

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

About this brand

