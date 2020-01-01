 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Citral Flo

by Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals Cannabis Flower Citral Flo

About this product

Citral Flo

Citral Flo

Citral Flo

Citral Flo crosses Sour Flo with Citral Skunk to produce a vigorous and lush plant that puts out large, soft nugs with red pistils and a bulbous flower shape. Its terpenes put out a funky cheese aroma that's backed by sweet citrus and floral notes, making for a desirable yet skunky plant.

 

About this brand

