Lemon Haze Pre-Roll (1G)
by Sanctuary MedicinalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Given its name by its taste and aroma of freshly peeled lemon slices, this Sativa strain has measured a THC content of 15-20% with a CBD of 0-38%. It’s yellow tint is seen from the combination of green and yellow buds with amber hairs on the trichomes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.