  5. Ninja Fruit Hash Rosin 0.5g
Hybrid

Ninja Fruit Hash Rosin 0.5g

by Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals Concentrates Solventless Ninja Fruit Hash Rosin 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing. 

About this brand

Sanctuary Medicinals Logo