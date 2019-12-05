 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Super Critical

by Sanctuary Medicinals

3.01
Sanctuary Medicinals Cannabis Flower Super Critical

Super Critical by Sanctuary Medicinals

1 customer review

3.01

MassMedicinal

Nice relaxing Indica-dominant hybrid! Skunky lemon smell & taste, with an added wave of myrcene and other earthy terpenes upon lighting or vaporizing. Good for stress & anxiety, as well as transitioning into sleep if used at night!

