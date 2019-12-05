Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Super Critical by Sanctuary Medicinals
on December 5th, 2019
Nice relaxing Indica-dominant hybrid! Skunky lemon smell & taste, with an added wave of myrcene and other earthy terpenes upon lighting or vaporizing. Good for stress & anxiety, as well as transitioning into sleep if used at night!